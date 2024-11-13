Babylon is fallen: pope says God is in every religion & appoints pro-LGBT priest to cardinal

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 17, 2024.





Articles and quotes:





https://www.catholicculture.org/news/headlines/index.cfm?storyid=63468





There's NO climate emergency according to the following studies:

https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/

https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow





https://catholicism.org/pope-francis-to-create-21-new-cardinals-including-controversial-lgbt-advocate-fr-timothy-radcliffe.html





https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-pope-francis-names-pro-lgbt-father-timothy-radcliffe-among-21-new-cardinals/





https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/2186413/80-cent-vatican-clerics-are-gay-distorting-catholic-church-shame





The doctrines of the Catholic Church are entirely independent of Holy Scripture." Familiar Explanation of Catholic Doctrine, Rev. M. Muller, p.151.





Cardinal Hosius does not hesitate blasphemously to say, “Better would it be for the interests of the church had no Scripture ever existed”; and Valentia, “It would be better had it not been written.” - Institutio Theologiae Elencticae Volume 1, page 57, 1679.





https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2024-07/new-zealand-200000-children-and-vulnerable-adults-abused-in-care.html





https://www.npr.org/2021/10/05/1043302348/france-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-report-children#:~:text=PARIS%20%E2%80%94%20An%20estimated%20330%2C000%20children,accounting%20of%20the%20worldwide%20phenomenon.





https://www.voanews.com/a/investigation-400-000-may-have-suffered-sexual-abuse-from-spain-s-clergy-lay-people/7330854.html





The pope, regardless who sits in the papal chair, is antichrist because the pope speaks against Christ:





1. The current pope says that Muslims are our brothers which goes against 2 Corinthians 6:14-17





2. The pope said that the cross of Christ was a failure humanly speaking which goes against 1 Corinthians 1:18.





3. The pope says that it is ok to bless homo Roman Catholic couples which goes against Leviticus 18:22, Romans 1:27-28 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10.





4. The pope says that every religion is a ‘way’ that arrives at God, and thus, he rejects what Christ says in John 14:6.





1 John 2:22: Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington