dancohen Clips Of Goofball Deceiver Peter Hotez In His Own LIES/Words

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
dancohen Clips Of Goofball Deceiver Peter Hotez In His Own LIES/WordsDan Cohenhttps://twitter.com/dancohen3000/status/1670785742086209536
https://uncaptured.substack.com/p/watch-dan-cohens-shocking-investigation
First, @PeterHotez
said coronavirus vaccines are dangerous and shouldn't be approved with emergency use authorization.
Then he suddenly changed his opinion and said we should get 2 injections. Then 3. Then 4. Then 5.
How many of Hotez's lies can you spot in this compilation?