Christian Cannabalism (Mark of the Beast #2)

Today's pastors, preachers, and prophets steal words and prophecies from one another in a vain attempt to appear as if they really do have a prophetic word from God. But, they lie. They prophesy from their own hearts and then eat each other's words in an attempt to remain relevant and prophetic.
Prophetic teaching by Glenn Hall