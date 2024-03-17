BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chris Noyes Lays Down The Law on Electronic Voting Machines as One of the People of NH on 1/10/24.
15 views • 03/17/2024

Chris Noyes Speaks Truth as One of the People of NH 1/10/24

New Hampshire House Resolution 25


The boss is in the room...


Voting machines cannot be held accountable or called to the witness stand and have no fear of wrongdoing. By definition affidavits must be sworn before witness(es).


Did he just call them a bunch of monkeys on the moon?


Andrew Noyes knocks them down and Chris cleans the floor with them.


Did anyone get the license plate on that truck?


How do I clean these tire tracks off my suit?


#operationjosiah


The full video is here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/xWpTPO_y9gE?feature=shared

freedomconstitutionlawrightsremedywethepeoplecommonlawdueprocessnewhampshireoperationjosiahdavejosefundamentallaw
