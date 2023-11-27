© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
J6: a few Cops casually clear Senate chambers of peaceful, compliant protesters easily, with no resistance, as they are thanked, blessed, and shown love by patriots.X6039BCJQ
3:08:27 PM
0:02:13
https://archive.org/details/jacob-chansley-exhibit-12
This is another example of ignored footage that has been out there - court exhibit - NOT footage from the Speaker!
