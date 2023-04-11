© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】We are only one step away from victory! Mr. Miles Guo and members of the New Federal State of China will convert misfortune into blessings! The power of the grassroots is bigger than the CCP and all evil forces combined.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】我们离胜利只有一步之遥！文贵先生和新中国联邦人一定会遇难呈祥！草根们凝聚在一起的力量比共产党及所有的黑暗力量加起来还大。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平