Holy Smokes! AstraZeneca FINALLY admits the truth about it's COVID vaccine Redacted News

AstraZeneca has now pulled it's Covid vaccine worldwide after it was forced to admit that its vaccine can cause deadly blood clotting. The pharmaceutical company did not disclose this out of good will. Oh no. They admitted this because they are being sued. Dr. Nic Hulscher joins us to discuss.