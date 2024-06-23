The MONEY is in the CHEMO? STAGE 4? TURBO? Ivermectin/Fenbendazole is Better? Understanding Chemo Drugs. Drs. Makis & Kirsch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. William Makis and Dr. Steve Kirsch discuss which is the most effective, Ivermectin/Fenbendazole vs. Drug Chemo? Most pharmaceutical chemo drugs are derived from nature?
FULL PRESENTATION. Dr. William Makis: Best Ways To Treat Cancer, Turbo Cancer & Detox From COVID Vaccines!
https://rumble.com/v5347xt-dr.-william-makis-best-ways-to-treat-cancer-turbo-cancer-and-detox-from-cov.html?playlist_id=Nmx0xHf1JJE
Dr. William Makis Playlist on Rumble (SunfellowCovid19): https://rumble.com/playlists/Nmx0xHf1JJE
BIO (Short)
Dr.William Makis, a Canadian doctor with a BRILLIANT perspective on COVID-19, Vaccines and medical ethics. Dr. Makis MD is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. He is a University of Toronto Scholar and has received the Governor General's Medal. Dr. Makis is the author of over 100 peer-reviewed medical publications.
More CANCER HEALING
How to Start a Basic Cancer Healing Protocol: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerStartHealing.html
Healing CANCER with Fenbendazole: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerFenbendazole.html
Healing CANCER with Ivermectin: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html
Healing CANCER with Laetrile B17: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthB17.html
