BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS REVEALED
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
366 views • 03/23/2024

DrRobertYoung

93 Patents Found For The Invention & Use of Directed Energy Weapons Technology (DEWs) Since 1958!

A List of 93 Patents for the Invention and Use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) in Targeting Individuals and/or Groups of People Including Animals & Personal & Business Property


The following Abstract and PDF is the US Patent for Laser Directed Microwave Direct Energy Weapons (DEWs) Technology!


Abstract


A directed energy weapon includes a number of laser units, each including a fiber laser generating an output beam with a power of at least 1 kW from a fiber, an objective lens arrangement for focusing the output beam into a focused beam directed towards a target, and a fine adjustment mechanism for adjusting a direction of the focused beam.


A beam deflector arrangement is deployed to deflect a portion of the focused beam from each laser unit as a deflected beam in a direction in predefined relation to a direction of the focused beam. An angle sensing unit generates an output indicative of a current direction of said deflected beam for each of said laser units. A controller actuates the fine adjustment mechanisms based on the output from the angle sensing unit to maintain a desired relative alignment between directions of the focused beams. Read the entire article at - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/93-patents-found-for-the-invention-use-of-directed-energy-weapons-technology


More articles on the reveal of DEW - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/blog/search/dew


Are So-Called [Wild] Fires Caused by Nature, Geoengineering, Chemtrails or Directed Energy Weapons? - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/was-the-wild-fire-in-lahaina-maui-hawaii-caused-by-geoengineering


Follow Dr Robert O Young on His scientific blog, twitter and telegram


Robert Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner www.drrobertyoung.com/blog


Telegram

https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNew


Website

www.drrobertyoung.com


Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice https://newearthproject.org/initiative/international-tribunal-for-natural-justice/


Editorial Board Member of ACTA Scientific Medical Sciences


https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS.php


Fellow at the New Earth University


https://newearth.university/members/dr-robert-o-young-cpt-msc-dsc-phd/


CV

www.drrobertyoung.com


Scientific Blog

www.drrobertyoung.com/blog


Scientific Articles Wordpress: https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/


Youtube Videos: https://www.yo2utube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists


Rumble Videos:

https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung


Bitchute Videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/


Odysee Videos:

https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7


Brighteon Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drrobertyoung


pH Miracle Retreats:

www.phmriacleretreat.com


World Premier Documentary Thrive 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubk5RQF5Pe26/


Mammograms:

The War on Women's Breasts - https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc


Books by Dr. Robert O Young: www.phmiracleproducts.com and https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader


Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/


Twitter/X

@phmiraclelife


Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435


Telegram

https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews


Help Support the Research of Dr. Robert O. Young: https://www.givesendgo.com/research


Show less

Keywords
emfscience5gaislaverydewbioweaponphonewefbiochipdrrobertyounggraphenewbaneducation directed energy weaponglobus iii
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy