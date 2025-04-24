CIA Supports Both Sides, Ukraine Frontlines, Fake Syria Chemical Attack – Pearson Sharp





Investigative journalist Pearson Sharp joins the program to share firsthand accounts from Ukraine and Syria.

He exposes how chemical attacks in Syria were staged and how mainstream media knowingly spread false narratives. We also dive into the ongoing campaign against OAN and discuss why protecting free speech is essential to maintaining a civilized and just society. Follow Pearson Sharp at https://OANN.com, on X @PearsonSharp, or on YouTube.

