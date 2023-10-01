The Apostasy Already Occurred

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Apostasy in Christendom (Europe) is virtually complete, having begun with the French and English "Enlightenment." This is a call to burn down the works of the devil and resurrect distinct and explicitly Christian ethno-states.
Recognize the "Man of Lawlessness" as the arrogant secular atheistic "democratic" incarnation of rebellion, not as some future hypothetical dude in a nice suit.