🔥 The Alarming Reality Of Global Warming 🌍💔
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
230 views • 6 months ago

🤔 Did you know? The polar ice caps are melting so fast that 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools of ice turn into water every second! 🏊♂️💦


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/35khfnxt


🌡️🧑🤝 Mitch Francis the author of Bad-Ass Solutions: For Today’s Big-Ass Problems explains 2024 is on track to be the hottest year in recorded history—and the consequences are unlike anything humanity has ever faced. 😨🌎


🏙️🌊 By the end of this century, coastal cities & islands could be underwater… yet not enough is being done. 🚨


⚠️ We must act NOW before it’s too late! ⏳


🔗 Join the conversation—click the link in bio or description above. 👆

global warmingclimate crisissave our planet
