'President Of Peace' Donald Trump Creates The Department Of War-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT-5 2025

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday adding ‘Department of War’ as the secondary title of the Defense Department, two White House officials told NBC News. The order will authorize Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to use secondary titles like ‘secretary of war’ and ‘Department of War’ in official correspondence and public communications and during formal ceremonies, according to a White House preview of the order. Sounds to me like someone is preparing for war. Wanna guess who?





“And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.” Matthew 24:6 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, as President Trump continues to ‘work his way to Heaven’ by promoting peace, he ironically is putting the United States closer and closer to a war footing. To that end, the Department of Defense starting on Friday will be referred to as the Department of War. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will now be called the Secretary of War. Seeing his chances for a Nobel Prize by bringing the Russia-Ukraine war to an end evaporating like frost in Florida, Trump is going on the offensive in a big way, a huge way, a big, beautiful way. This of course lines up perfectly with the war that Russia and China are preparing to start, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. What roles does Palantir play in all this? That’s the subject of today’s Prophecy News Podcast!