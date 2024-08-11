© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Little girl why are you leaving
It couldn't be what you wanted from me
Is it all that you know and it's falling away
One big mistake all the love that you gave
Was it all that you dreamed and now you're awake
Please stop this slow torture
Words erupt all over
It's getting too hard now
Words erupt
Why tell a lie I live a lie
You wish I would fucking die
I never mind the conscience I
Left for dead in the unresolve
CRY
Please stop this slow torture
Words erupt all over
It's gеtting to far now
Words erupt
Now come on won't you give mе some relief
The flag is up but you're still going for the throat
Buried deep between the words that we have said, why?
It's gonna rain
CRY
What are you taking me for
We are flying there's no way down
Now you're gone I should have learned my lesson
Burning up with fever guess I am confessing
That I am alone now with my selfish need
For you to serve my ego
I need you under me
Castles have crumbled away