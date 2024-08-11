BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Words Erupt
GODMODE
GODMODE
25 views • 9 months ago
Lyrics:


Little girl why are you leaving

It couldn't be what you wanted from me
Is it all that you know and it's falling away
One big mistake all the love that you gave
Was it all that you dreamed and now you're awake

Please stop this slow torture
Words erupt all over
It's getting too hard now
Words erupt
Why tell a lie I live a lie
You wish I would fucking die
I never mind the conscience I
Left for dead in the unresolve

CRY

Please stop this slow torture
Words erupt all over
It's gеtting to far now
Words erupt

Now come on won't you give mе some relief
The flag is up but you're still going for the throat
Buried deep between the words that we have said, why?

It's gonna rain
CRY

What are you taking me for
We are flying there's no way down

Now you're gone I should have learned my lesson
Burning up with fever guess I am confessing
That I am alone now with my selfish need
For you to serve my ego
I need you under me

Long gone the was that were
Castles have crumbled away
Keywords
clevelandmetalohionumetalgodmodeandeverythingthatpassesnu-metalpatrickwalkeyjamesskutttimcolemankurtlaughlindavecalodaveruppwordserupt
