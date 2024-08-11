Lyrics:





Little girl why are you leaving



It couldn't be what you wanted from me

Is it all that you know and it's falling away

One big mistake all the love that you gave

Was it all that you dreamed and now you're awake



Please stop this slow torture

Words erupt all over

It's getting too hard now

Words erupt

Why tell a lie I live a lie

You wish I would fucking die

I never mind the conscience I

Left for dead in the unresolve



CRY



Please stop this slow torture

Words erupt all over

It's gеtting to far now

Words erupt



Now come on won't you give mе some relief

The flag is up but you're still going for the throat

Buried deep between the words that we have said, why?



It's gonna rain

CRY



What are you taking me for

We are flying there's no way down



Now you're gone I should have learned my lesson

Burning up with fever guess I am confessing

That I am alone now with my selfish need

For you to serve my ego

I need you under me



Long gone the was that were

Castles have crumbled away