Monologue 3: The sobering Fact of the Soul Trap on Loosh-Farm Earth and in the Afterlife

Source: Raethan Moniker "The Elyon: Monologue 3: The Afterlife" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uWvkxIsTiY





Quote: "Is heaven, heaven? Why do most people who die, wind up reincarnated, no matter where they go in death? Reincarnated, your memories are wiped (taken), and you never get them back, save to perhaps watch them in some mentally constructed library in some mentally constructed realm, like viewing old home movies about someone you do not remember being and will never be again. The entire world is deceived by the Puppet Masters - the invisible rulers, astral powers, princes, authorities and dominions, known to the ancients as the Archons, to modern people as Archetypes, and to Urians as the Vain Spirits of Idols. We are herded, branded (sealed/marked), give our allegiance to this Unseen Lord or that, by what we think, feel, say, and do. Sincerely and devoutly seeking the paths of the Immanuel (The Seven Spirits of God in the Lamb) can free you from the delusion and lie.... A real Matrix in which life and death are all part of the trickery of virtual reality. The Most High leads you out of the boundless sea of memories and dreams, the prison of illusions, unto the shores of the Eternal Pleroma."





