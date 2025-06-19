BATHHOUSE BARRY PANICS 😱 AS THE SWAMP GETS DRAINED METHODICALLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Elliott - Obama says we can’t have democracy unless “judges” and “you know, people in the Justice Department, and, you know, people throughout the government” to actively regulate public affairs.
“When that isn’t happening, we start drifting into something that is not consistent with American democracy. It is consistent with autocracies. (...) We’re not there yet, completely, but — but I think that we are — we are dangerously close.”
Source: https://x.com/tomselliott/status/1935734895243911382
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/7f9t7z