The footage shows how several Ukrainian trucks in a parking lot in the city of Sumy burned by a loud explosion, attacked by a Russian long-range drone, type Shahed or Geran The Russian military channels released 1-minute video on April 19, 2025, reporting that the Geran drone, attacked a parking lot of supply trucks detected carrying Western ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine about a week ago, and most likely there was an ammunition depot in the area. At least four large trucks lined up and several other vehicles, they appear to be models or decoys of other advanced versions of Geran-2 UAV, equipped with an optical-electronic station correcting the arrival to the vehicle parking lot, which means it can collect intelligence in real time with sensors such as cameras, not just attack. It is worth noting that the Sumy region is the main Ukrainian logistics center for the attack on Kursk and Belgorod!

It seems that Kiev relaxed its muscles, thinking that the fuel and ammunition supplies in Sumy do not need to be disguised. The objective control footage shows several secondary explosions after the arrival of the Russian drone, the ammunition supplies in the military vehicles burned perfectly. The flames from the secondary explosions even rose as high as a nine-story building, which was surrounded by buildings and houses. Sumy authorities reported one person killed in the attack but did not show images of burning trucks. In addition, Sumy residents filmed the Russian Geran drone approaching and striking its target in a clip that circulated online on April 19. Here, the drone’s distinctive noise can be heard, as well as an airstrike and explosion. This may be the first documented sighting of the Shahed or Geran version with an advanced optical-electronic station, a continued air superiority that underscores Russian growing operational advantage.

