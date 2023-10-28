Palestinian Authorities are AGAINST HAMAS! (Special Report)

Patrick Lancaster





Oct 27, 2023





I met with the Palestine Authorities and they tell me "as (Palestinian) authority, we are against HAMAS", that "HAMAS has especially good relations with Israel. Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister of Israel, monthly brought 36 million dollars, in bag to give HAMAS. Monthly!" and that the real Palestine Authorities and people would be happy with a 2 state(Palestine and Israel existing together) peace with no need "neither for HAMAS, nor any other millitary fraction"

The State of Palestine is a state located in the Southern Levant region of West Asia. Officially governed by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), it claims the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip as its territory,

The Gaza Strip is ruled by the militant group Hamas and has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007.

Hamas (officially the Islamic Resistance Movement) is a Sunni Islamist political and military organization governing the Gaza Strip of the Palestinian territories, Headquartered in Gaza City, it also has a presence in the West Bank. Hamas is widely considered a criminal and terrorist organization.

On October 7th Hamas conducted a unprecedented attack on israel purportedly killing over 1400 civilians who reports and video evidence show as Hamas targeting civilians.

Since then the Israeli forces IDF have been massively attacking Gaza with Airstrikes destroying whole neighborhoods killing over 6000 civilians (62% reportedly children) and injuring 15000.

Killing civilians is wrong and should be punished on both sides.

In this report I go to the Embassy of the State of Palestine in the Russia and report on a meeting of Ambassadors of Arab and Muslim countries with the Palestinian Ambassador.

The main idea I got from interviewing all of the Ambassadors was that the Arab and Muslim countries with the Palestine see the need for and willingness to have a 2 state peace deal.

This is not about support Israel OR HAMAS. This is about civilians being targeted in mass on both sides. This is about reporting what the western main stream media will not. This is journalism not activism.





My name is Patrick Lancaster

Why does the Western mainstream media think the world does not deserve to see reports from both sides of the Ukraine War frontline? Why do they only show you(almost all the time) things that are positive for Ukraine? Why when any English Speaking journalists try and show things in Russian-controlled territory they are attacked and attempted to be smeared by the Western MSM? Think about it!!

I believe You deserve MORE and I will make sure you continue to get it here on this channel!!





We can not cover every story from every place but we can do our best & of course, always bring you reports with full Eng & Rus translations.





I show what the western media will not show you.





