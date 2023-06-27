BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Preparation Activation 1 for Lion's Gate 8:8 🌞 Sirius Light Language By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
46 followers
Follow
24 views • 06/27/2023

Okay everyone -- we're getting close to Lion's Gate time! This portalgenerally opens July 28th and goes through August 12th, but the peak is

8:8:23. This particular light language activation is very timely in that it

will be preparing you for some light codes in anticipation of the Lion's Gate

portal. I'll be transmitting Sirian Light Language to assist with preparation,

and that will also coordinate with my art creations titled, "Sirius Solar

Empowerment". The upcoming Lion's Gate will be a BIG one, and thus I was

feeling the importance of helping everyone get prepped for this on! So I'll

likely be back for a second preparation activation in July. These activations

will also be relevant for future Lion's Gate as well. Enjoy! Galactic Love to

All! 🍃💛 Lightstar 🖼️ GET ATTUNEMENT ART

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS

AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



CSID: 3410dd53cf359c7f



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
