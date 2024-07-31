Former government agent Jeffrey Prather confirms how shooting has all the hallmarks of an INSIDE JOB

To learn more, visit: https://jeffreyprather.com/





- Government involvement in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. (0:01)

- Government surveillance and drone footage of Trump supporter's rooftop appearance. (4:22)

- Security lapses during Trump's visit to Las Vegas. (8:05)

- Possible setup of shooting involving government agencies. (14:05)

- Assassination attempt on President, including audio analysis of rounds fired. (18:43)

- Sniper tactics and rules of engagement in a hypothetical security situation. (22:29)

- Sniper's technique and possible second shooter in the JFK assassination. (27:25)

- Trump's security detail and potential insider threats. (35:58)

- Police body cam footage and water tower sniper. (43:17)





