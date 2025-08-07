BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Science God Natural Laws was For Sale
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
26 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

They were all synthetics that were deadly, and you were lied to, not by the doctors on the TV or the professionals on the TVs, but by your FDA, your NIH, your EPA. The only thing the Environmental Protection Agency is protecting is themselves, and that book is Dr David Lewis, Science For Sale.

Yeah, it always was science for sale. But science is God's natural law, and translating that as Wolfe Non Surgical and the ability of the people who made the instruments, train the instruments and learn how to use them together to give you different information, and then the different kinds of non-invasive testing without a needle.

Once you put a needle in it, and a needle would be a mosquito, a needle would be a whether it's your cow, your pig, a needle would be injecting these things. And every single shot, therefore, was a vaccination. Had cow blood in it, or cow parts in it, or cow that's the word Vacca.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 08/05/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://rumble.com/v6x6ueu-the-real-dr-judy-show-hosted-by-docofdetox.html

DocOfDetox Products and Education Offering: https://tinyurl.com/DocOfDetoxProducts

Science for Sale: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/science-for-sale-by-david-l-lewis.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

healthnewsfdaepatruthnihliedocofdetoxmikocits
