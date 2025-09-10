Charlie Kirk Shot in Utah: Exclusive Original, Zoomed-In, and Slow-Motion Assassination Attempt Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On September 10, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. MDT, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, Orem, Utah. A lone gunman fired from a nearby building, striking Kirk near the neck during his “American Comeback Tour” speech, triggering panic and evacuation. This exclusive video includes original, zoomed-in, and slow-motion footage of the shocking assassination attempt. A suspect is in custody; Kirk’s condition is unconfirmed. Watch now for a detailed view of this breaking news shaking the nation. Stay updated on this developing story. #CharlieKirk #AssassinationAttempt #UtahShooting #BreakingNews #TurningPointUSA