Antifa Smashing Ruhe's Camera at Youth Climate Strike
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
125 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 06/02/2023

Over 100,000 people attended the Youth Climate Strike at Vancouver City Hall on Friday, September 27, 2019, three months before COVID. Most were of White European descent as they are the ones who feel the most guilt about "Man-made" Climate Change. The crowd paraded over the Cambie St. Bridge to go downtown. Brian, Diane Chase and Dave Harnden recorded the event. Over two hours later Brian's "Climate Change is a Hoax" sign was torn. A while after that one of our cameras was taken and thrown over the bridge. Here is a short video of the incident.

Brian later gave a police report and they took the videos for the file and want the names of those guys. The police were kind and said this could be viewed as a technical assault.

Thank you to Dave Harnden and Diane Chase for filming and Diane for editing too.

Join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/

https://tv.gab.com/channel/Brian_Ruhe
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
MP3 audios at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Sensitive videos on: https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

Keywords
global warmingantifahitlernazisextinction rebellionbrian ruhe
