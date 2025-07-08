AI ADMITS ISRAEL AND DC 👿 ARE SATANIC [AND EVERYTHING ELSE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With looming "anti-semitism" laws being passed in the United States that are oddly redundant and the nation of Israel starting wars under possible false pretenses, I asked A.I. Grok some basic informational and logic questions beginning with who are people speaking about when they say "God's chosen people"? The conversation and logic train were truly shocking and account for Benjamin Netanyahu's actions as well as Donald Trump's.
