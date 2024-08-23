© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch the destruction of Ukrainian equipment and positions by servicemen of the Southern group of troops
FPV drone operators of the Southern Group of Forces destroyed equipment of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Severny direction and the positions of the 54th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Spornoye area in the special operation zone.