💥🇺🇦 "Iskander" missiles struck two echelons with personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Ministry of Defense reports.

As a result of the strikes, up to 240 Ukrainian militants and more than 60 units of military equipment, including foreign ones, were destroyed.

MoD's Detailed Description:

Footage of military echelons with AFU weapons and hardware wiped out

The Iskander-M operational-tactical systems carried out group missile strikes against two military echelons (each of 20 platforms) with personnel and military hardware of the AFU 41st Mechanised Brigade near Barvenkovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 240 AFU militants and over 60 military hardware units have been neutralised, to include 14 U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehicles, ten Canadian-made Senator armoured fighting vehicles, seven armoured personnel carriers, two reconnaissance vehicles, five armoured repair and evacuation vehicles, and more than 20 trucks.

The targets engagement was monitored using the Orlan-10 UAV.

more description:

Objective control of an Iskander OTRK missile attack on echelons of the enemy’s 41st mechanized brigade at the railway station in Barvenkovo, Kharkov region.

