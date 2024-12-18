⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (18 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on armed formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Zolochev and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and four 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Novomlynsk, Zagryzovo, Lozovaya (Kharkov region), Ivanovka, Torskoye, Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the enemy were repelled.

AFU losses up to 540 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carrier, two pickup trucks, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, three 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M101 howitzer. One Kvertus electronic warfare station was destroyed.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Trudovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one infantry brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Dronovka, Chasov Yar, Reznikovka, Zvanovka, Fyodorovka, and Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 350 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

▫️As a result of successful offensive operations, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Starye Terny (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mech'd brigades, one assault battalion of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one special operations brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Zarya, Katerinovka, Shevchenko, Pravdovka, and Shcherbinovka (DPR). In addition, 11 AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 440 troops, one Canadian-made Senator armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, three 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of two mech'd brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Velikaya Novoselka, Zelenoye Pole, Razliv, Bogatyr, and Vremevka (DPR). One counter-attack launched by the enemy's units was repelled.



AFU losses amounted to up to 160 troops, one UK-made Snatch armoured fighting vehicle, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst, and one 152-mm D-20 gun.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Antonovka, Sadovoye (Kherson region), Nesteryanka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's formations were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to more than 70 troops, two motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, UAV workshops and depots, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 139 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile and 43 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,910 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,834 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,501 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,803 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,294 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.