BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON P198 Parash 42 Mattot Parash 43 Masa’Ei

2014-2015 CYCLE

P198 Parash 42 Mattot (Tribes) B’midbar 30:2-32:42

Synopsis – Moshe/Moses conveys the laws governing the annulment of vows to the heads of the tribes of Israel. War is waged against Midyan/Midian for their role in plotting the moral destruction of Israel, and the Torah gives a detailed account of the war spoils and how they were allocated amongst the people, the warriors, the Levites and the High Priest.





The tribes of Reuben and Gad (later joined by half of the tribe of Menasseh) ask for the lands east of the Yarden/Jordan as their portion in the Promised Land, these being prime pastureland for their cattle. Moshe is initially angered by the request, but subsequently agrees on the condition that they first join, and lead, in Israel's conquest of the lands west of the Yarden.

The forty-two journeys and encampments of Israel are listed, from the Exodus to their encampment on the plains of Moab across the river from the Land of Canaan. The boundaries of the Promised Land are given, and cities of refuge are designated as havens and places of exile for inadvertent murderers. The daughters of Tzelafchad marry within their own tribe of Menasseh, so that the estate which they inherit from their father should not pass to the province of another tribe.





Parash 43 Masa’Ei (Stages) B’midbar 33:1-36:13

Synopsis – Mas'ei, opens with a detailed and lengthy inventory of all of Israel's encampments as the people journey through the desert: "Moses recorded the starting points of their various marches as directed by the Lord. Their marches, by starting points, were as follows . . . the Israelites set out from Rameses and encamped at Succoth. They set out from Succoth and encamped at Etham" (Numbers 33:2–6). Why delineate this seemingly endless route? Far from being "as a driven leaf," the Israelites were able to settle and rest at a number of points along the journey. "The Torah details the comings and goings of Israel in this great parashah to teach us that the chronicles of Israel, its history and events, may also be considered Torah; history is required study!"





WWW.BGMCTV.ORG