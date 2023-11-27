BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
16 things you didn't know about the ultimate creativity smart drug 🔬 Meta-Analysis of Nicotine
436 views • 11/27/2023

Nicotine is the secret weapon of elite Biohackers for instant creativity, concentration, and verbal horsepower. It's a not low-risk, fast-burning, and highly addictive Nootropic that should be used sparingly, but for many high-performers, its significant upsides are well worth its downsides.The fact that some of the greatest writers and novelists were voracious smokers should inspire you to take on a creative project if you choose to use this smart drug!


1:25 Storytime: A sultry smokin' Serbian babe

9:00 The Creativity Drug

12:35 Mitochondrial Biohack

14:52 Memory Consolidation Hack

16:09 Cognitive Enhancer

18:45 Recent Scientific Research

23:15 Mechanism of Action

23:44 Vs COVID

26:34 Vs Constipation

27:05 Cycling and Withdrawals

29:50 Productivity/Growth Cycles

33:53 Sources

41:11 Vaping?

42:50 Is Nicotine Carcinogenic?

43:47 Vs Testosterone

45:40 Vs Sleep

46:55 Risk Grade: C

51:33 Usage and Dosage

52:30 Cofactors

54:40 Bottom Line: Is Nicotine worth the risk?

56:35 Conclusion


Read Nicotine Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/307-nicotine

Order 💲 Nicotine

Nicotine USP Solution https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotine

Nicotine Gum https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotine-Gum

Nicotine Troches https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Blue-Cannatine


sciencenicotinecreativitybiohackingmemorynootropicssmart drugsproductivitylimitless mindsetcovidmeta-analysiscognitive enhancer
