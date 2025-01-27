© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️The Grifting⚡️ (Trogs Revenge)
*Olaff Jenkins* https://rumble.com/user/OlaffJenkinsJr
BTW...what's with the FREEMASON RING, GUY❓
VfB doesn't have one of those 🫥
Source: https://rumble.com/v6c2cwm-the-grifting-trogs-revenge.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9i5irm
OG image: https://i.imgur.com/rglQQWV.jpeg
C_RoseValley_1984 was kind enough to grab the insert image: