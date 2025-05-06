Fauci lying to an audience of dumb sheeple..........

Dr. Fauci debunks cesspool of social media fabrications:



"COVID Vaccines "Killing More Than COVID Is Completely Crazy, Data Are Crystal Clear"



"But there are people today, not a small number, who actually believe because it's spread by what I call the cesspool of social media, complete fabrications like COVID vaccines have killed more people than than COVID itself, which is completely crazy."



"I mean, if you look at the data, the data are so crystal clear. If you compare unvaccinated people, deaths, and hospitalizations, and vaccinated people, the the curb of hospitalization and death is just, you know, hits you like a Mack truck."



Source @Real World News





