Schwab the Deck: Eugenics, Euthanasia, Lockdowns and Mass Murder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We'll hear the plans for the next and FINAL Lockdown, Starvation, and Vaccination of the World and how it fits into the Bolshevik Plan of total destruction of mankind. We'll hear Dr Vernon Coleman and others on the Eugenics Euthanasia initiative already taking hold and the utter destruction of the family.
GET COMMERCIAL FREE PODCASTS and Exclusive Content, Become a Patron. https://Patreon.com/DisguisetheLimits
Go To My Website: https://www.semperfryllc.com/podcast.html
Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon is getting Great Feedback! 8.5x11 Paperback, Hardcover, & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNGX53L7/
Barnes & Noble: Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon 416 pages, and ebook: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/book/1144402176
KOBO: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/priestcraft-beyond-babylon
Take Back Your Health NOW! DR PETER GLIDDEN, ND All-Access https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth