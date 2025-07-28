I never went to the island - never had the privilege - Trump - Epstein, clip 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I never went to the island" - Trump
Adding:
Politico: EU Can’t Guarantee $600 Billion Investment in U.S. Economy
Another outlet confirms that Europe won't be able to fulfill the $600 billion investment into the U.S. economy as part of a proposed trade deal.
According to Politico, citing EU officials, Brussels has admitted it cannot guarantee such investment figures. The reason: the funds are expected to come from private European companies, not public investment—and the EU has no authority over them.
One official clarified that the $600 billion figure was floated during talks with the business sector merely to "gauge their investment intentions."
Earlier, Trump claimed that the EU had agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of American energy and invest an additional $600 billion into the U.S. economy. That claim is now clearly in doubt.