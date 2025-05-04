The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 386 - Betrayal

BETRAYAL is the central HALLMARK of the Beast system. The willingness to BETRAY others is a prerequisite to MEMBERSHIP in the ranks of the Masonic Elite. BETRAYAL starts at the top of the power pyramid with Satan, then the Beast and Jesuit General, then the illuminized Roman Catholic Knights and Masonic “INITIATES,” then the lower level Masons and finally the Luciferian mind controlled masses. This is the methodology of the murderous Luciferian priesthood of Cain passed down through the ages by the 4 great empires of Babylon, Persia, Greece and finally Rome. BETRAYAL and TREACHERY on every level are a rite of passage for Roman Catholic priests and Jesuits. The congregation is raped and pillaged both Spiritually and Materially. All for the “Greater glory of God” but not the God of the Bible. No, the god of this world, the Roman Pope and his Lord Satan.





