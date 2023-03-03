America's Manufacturing Opioid Crisis.

Opioids cause more deaths than guns or car crashes in America. More than 70,200 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2017 alone, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids.Since 2000, there have been 400,000 opioid-involved deaths in the U.S, contributing to an historic decline in U.S. life expectancy. Overdose death data only capture part of the epidemic’s damage. Millions of people are having their lives and the lives of their families severely damaged by substance dependence. Opioid use disorder (OUD) puts them at higher risk for various infectious diseases, depression, and suicide. Without adequate treatment, and in some cases even despite receiving treatment, it undermines their capacity to engage in productive economic activity and maintain good family relations, while substance dependence- related behaviors can subject them to criminal prosecution and imprisonment. In 2018, self-reports to a household survey generated an estimate of 2.35 million Americans suffering from OUD, and for many reasons that is likely a substantial underestimate. The opioid epidemic also generates vast national economic and social costs. The U.S. Council of Economic Advisors put the cost at roughly $700 billion, 3.4% of GDP, in 2018.



