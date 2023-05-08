© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2g99xh3d73
苹果公司完全受中共控制，苹果在中国城市郑州的工厂叫富士康，富士康为苹果生产其50%的iphone，而且苹果的利润90%来自于iPhone。
The CCP completely controls Apple. Apple’s factory in Zhengzhou, a city in China, is called Foxconn. Foxconn produces 50% of Apple’s iPhones, and 90% of Apple’s profits come from iPhones.
