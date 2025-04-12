4th Reich IBM Africa boss Karsten Schoeneborn: Control For Us, Slave Labour For Them, Alison Wright

Alison Wright, who worked for IBM in Botswana, on the sinister '4th Reich slavery empire' beliefs of the Managing Director, and her research in to the fraud of Lords registering businesses at Companies House so as to avoid declaring their interests.





Labour Together Limited: BBC Radio 4's topical comedy reveals a potential constitutional compromise and covers it with laughter.

Real news, disclosed and concealed with mirth.





Alison Wright





Publication delayed by threat of being in contempt of the House of Lords by paragraph 159 of The Guide to the Code of Conduct: “From the point that the Commissioner decides to undertake an investigation all evidence and correspondence relating directly to the inquiry is covered by parliamentary privilege. It must remain confidential unless and until it is published. If such evidence or correspondence were to be published or disclosed to anyone else without the agreement of the Conduct Committee or the Commissioner, this would be a contempt of the House. An attempt to obstruct an investigation is a contempt of the House.”





The Commissioner for Standards has completed his investigation and published his report on the complaint against Baroness Sally Morgan of Huyton. The confidentiality clause (paragraph 159) no longer applies now that the report has been published. This means I am free to discuss the complaint and the Commissioner's findings publicly, and publish this compliance assessment of Labour Together Limited. See conduct-of-baroness-morgan-of-huyton.pdf (https://www.parliament.uk/globalassets/documents/lords-commissioner-for-standards/conduct-of-baroness-morgan-of-huyton.pdf). The findings of this investigation are the subject of another article.





BBC Radio 4 topical comedy, The Naked Week, reveals a potential constitutional compromise by "Labour Together" and laughs at it. Real news is disclosed, under the cover of mirth.





On Friday 6th December 2024, I listened to BBC Radio 4’s current topical news “Friday night comedy”, The Naked Week - Series 1 - Episode 2: Spin, Milestones, and Monopoly (Qatar edition) - BBC Sounds (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m0025lc9). I’ve transcribed parts that caught my attention, which spurred me to do a compliance assessment of the directors of Labour Together, see Appendix A for the transcript. The Naked Week summarised their findings as:





“So what we basically have here is: Shadowy group (Labour Together), you probably haven’t heard of, funded by various business millionaires, has reshaped the Labour party and embedded its own staff right at the heart of the party and now Government and is seemingly extending its reach into the supposedly neutral civil service.”

Labour Together Limited Compliance Assessment





A search on “Labour Together” in Companies House returns two companies with the same correspondence address that include these two names (Labour Together - Find https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/search/companies?q=Labour%20Together):





“LABOUR TOGETHER LIMITED





Matching previous names:

COMMON GOOD LABOUR LIMITED





09630980 - Incorporated on 9 June 2015





Langley House Park Road, East Finchley, London, N2 8EY





LABOUR TOGETHER PROJECTS LIMITED





14974951 - Incorporated on 3 July 2023





Langley House Park Road, East Finchley, London, United Kingdom, N2 8EY”





There are 3464 companies registered to ”Langley House N2 8EY” of which 546 are active (Search results. Only two of these include names “Labour” or “Together”. There is, however, one other company with a name that includes the previous name of Labour Together Limited, “Common Good Labour Limited”. This is:





“THE COMMON GOOD FOUNDATION Active





Private Limited Company by guarantee without share capital, use of 'Limited' exemption





08835602 - Incorporated on 7 January 2014





Langley House, Park Road, East Finchley, London, N2 8EY





SIC codes - 85590 Other education not elsewhere classified





Labour Together Limited and Labour Together Projects Limited can be considered related parties due to their shared name elements and registered address. Additionally, The Common Good Foundation shares an address with Labour Together Limited (formerly Common Good Labour Limited) and includes "Common Good" in its name, suggesting a potential relationship. This report will examine whether these entities and their addresses are accurately declared as related parties at "Langley House Park, Road, East Finchley, London, N2 8EY".