Heads Up! Biggest Electric Supplier in the US Warns of NO UPGRADES, Delivery Delays for 20 WEEKS!
Alex Hammer
Published 2 months ago

- The nation's largest energy parts supplier has announced that there will be a 20 WEEK Delay on Deliveries and parts. This will no doubt effect many companies and people who rely on Schneider Electric for many different reasons.

 They also mention a lack of domestic and global materials. This is something that could grow into a larger issue if not resolved.

 Make sure you and your companies are prepared for any type of event surrounding the grid going down or lights going out! #breaking #news #schneiderelectric


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


