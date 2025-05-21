UKR Drone Attacks on Moscow Ongoing for 6 Hours

Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Moscow Ongoing for Six Hours (today, posted 2 hours ago)

Ukrainian drone raids on Moscow have continued for around six hours. About 20 drones have been shot down so far.

Ka-52 helicopters are patrolling the skies, actively intercepting incoming drones. Several major airports in the capital are temporarily shut down.

No damage has been reported. All drones were neutralized. One crashed in the yard of a kindergarten in the Moscow region—fortunately, no injuries were reported.

More today about strikes;

❗️Forty-three Russian regions were subjected to attacks by Ukrainian forces, and almost eight thousand cases of shelling of border and rear areas were recorded this morning, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.