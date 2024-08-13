WARP SPEEED vs REALITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drugs like Remdesivir and untested shots that kill and maim people aren't the problem... They're a symptom of Warp Speed. Warp Speed has killed more people than anything I e witnessed in my lifetime... And no one even cares. I can deal w disease, war, famine, attempts at my life, etc .. but THIS... THIS kinda crap is what scares me. The fact that millions and millions of people are dead, injured, or soon to be one or the other is well known now and no one gives a shit who allowed this, propogated it and gave it all the support it could possibly get. Now, THAT'S scary. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]