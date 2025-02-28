Kind gentle Mom deserved water, to be given IV fluids. Mom's last dying requests to be given water.

Mom was dehydrated to death in hospital, notice NO IV's of water nor IV for nutrition, (my belief/my opinions). (No hydration was against her will and against my will). She is begging for food and WATER. Armed guards and nurse were threatening me during brief visits. The state attorney generals office refused to help me to save her life. Is dehydrating someone to death special circumstsnces of torture? Constitutional Rights violated. Please listen to her beg for water, she was a kind and gentle person and deserved to be given IV fluids. I further believe/opinions that one of the reasons I was denied access to her for a couple of weeks is that the hospital did NOT WANT WITNESSES. This video is her witness, please watch this video out of respect to her last dying requests to be given water.