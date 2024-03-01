REAL INFORMATION IS BEING FORCED TO BE RELEASED BY "BIG ALT MEDIA", THEY PRETEND ITS "NEW", TO PROTECT THEIR MONEY AND THEIR SECRETS

https://www.brighteon.com/60b7b83c-95fb-44b4-82f5-e392075a573b





Yeah, this isn't them discovering new info. This is old info that was just waiting in the wings. You expect me to believe THAT I, some guy w a computer, in the middle of nowhere, with no help, no support... No funding(oh, is that why I found it? I wasn't being paid to look the other way?) And I found this before they did? So, here it is folks. From someone famous. I wonder how many views they will get? Bcuz people didn't want to hear it from me I guess. Folks, this is like the newest iphone. They have the next 5 alreadyade and ready. They're just waiting til they need to release em. Our big alt media "good guys" do the same thing. You REALLY BELIEVE, they JUST NOW know this? If that's the case, they're retarded becuz I found it in 2 weeks of research w no problem at all. They're playing this like a fiddle and have people dancing like fools. ITS MYCOPLASMA FOLKS! YES. The NANOBOTS you see that look like robots .. well, that's just the skeleton. That's a decent representation(although, much neater in appearance I'm guessing) of mycoplasma(according to their own reports)w out the protein and enzymes that fill the charges "scaffolding"that attracts specific building blocks. Anyway, I told you it was coming out! And it was here first. Just sayin... Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]