X22 REPORT X22 REPORT Ep. 3172a - Hedge Funds Backing Away From ESG, [WEF] Plan Falling Apart, Shutdown Looms

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3172a - Sept 25th, 2023
Hedge Funds Backing Away From ESG, [WEF] Plan Falling Apart, Shutdown Looms
The [WEF] plan for the great reset and the green new deal is falling apart. Hedge funds are now dumping ESG stock and the people realize that the ESG narrative does not work. The people are seeing the economy implode on itself and the people know who is responsible. A shutdown is looming and in the end the people will blame Biden for it.
