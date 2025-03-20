Heroic footage shows how soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces, preparing to ambush and destroy the enemy alone, and Ukrainian soldiers have never done such things. Near Krasnoarmeysk or Kiev renamed “ #Pokrovsk ,” in the difficult battlefield towards Donetsk front, a Russian soldier with call sign “Rumosh,” ambushed a Ukrainian command post after receiving intelligence information, as shown in footage released by Russian military channel on Telegram on March 19, 2025. The reconnaissance unit reported that it detected the robot’s launch site at the command post along with the shelter of the crew including the deliveryman, and entered exactly where they were. Earlier, Ukrainian channel had released images of Gnom remote-controlled vehicle, armed with two RPG-7 launchers and a 7.62 mm machine gun. According to its manufacturer, the robot can carry a payload of up to 30 kilograms. Its battery has a range of 40 kilometers, but Gnom’s control range is limited to 2 kilometers. Despite this, Russian soldier single-handedly set up TM-62 anti-tank mine, immediately aimed the weapon at the target, and he went on a mission. Before the explosion, Ukrainian troops were asked to surrender, but they refused, and now they are at the command post together with the robots in ruins!

A few days ago near Pokrovsk City, Russian soldier single-handedly eliminated three Ukrainian soldiers at once, as soon as they emerged from the underground shelter in the ruins, and were ambushed. They moved only a few meters away, but Russian soldier in his alert position, ambushed them and attacked in a matter of seconds. With the support of drone reconnaissance, the soldier managed to shoot down three Ukrainians, who were overwhelmed in responding to the sudden attack. Fighting in the midst of ruins is certainly terrifying because it is difficult to see the enemy, but another indication is the possibility that Ukrainian troops acted carelessly or were poorly trained, when they faced Russian Armed Forces with high combat readiness.

