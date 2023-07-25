BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 6) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")
Yissilmissil Productions
Yissilmissil Productions
18 views • 07/25/2023

Recorded on February 25th, 2023. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to discuss what's been happening since our last interview.

We cover many topics, including: Mike Lang (Myspace aquirer and Hulu founder, former CEO of Miramax Films), The Wachowski Brothers, Harvey Weinstein, Tom Hanks, Jeremy Renner, Disney, Miramax, Warner Brothers, recently recovered '90s Zip and floppy drives, and much more.

#matrix #hollywood #warnerbros

Watch all of our interviews with Tom as a playlist here:
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3BGWcqbZM_-jRAUzehpb8iq

 Find us on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@yissilmissilprodu?_t=8cf1bgEf58F&_r=1

 Mirror Channels:
https://rumble.com/c/c-2516264
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/b5Nkqzw9jgmX/  http://www.yissilmissilproductions.com


Keywords
hollywoodmatrixcanadascifidisneyuniversalscriptspielbergweinsteinmuskkeanu reevespat robertsonelysiumwill smithnolanbob igertom althousealthouseimmortalsjoel silvermike langwachowskiswarnerbrosmiramax
