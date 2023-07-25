Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 6) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recorded on February 25th, 2023. I sit down again with Tom Althouse to discuss what's been happening since our last interview.
We cover many topics, including: Mike Lang (Myspace aquirer and Hulu founder, former CEO of Miramax Films), The Wachowski Brothers, Harvey Weinstein, Tom Hanks, Jeremy Renner, Disney, Miramax, Warner Brothers, recently recovered '90s Zip and floppy drives, and much more.
