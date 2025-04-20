BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Audio Mynd – Touching Myself-esteem (Official Funk Rock Video)
Audio Mynd
Audio Mynd
47 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
14 views • 5 months ago

Step into the warped genius of Audio Mynd with Touching Myself-esteem—a funk rock explosion of wild thoughts, slap bass, punchy kicks, intricate drums, and lyrics that bend reality. This stream-of-consciousness masterpiece blends humor, brilliance, and sonic swagger into something completely one-of-a-kind.


🎧 Original Song | Funk Rock | Slap Bass | Stream-of-Consciousness Lyrical Madness

🔥 For fans of Frank Zappa, Primus, RHCP, Ween, and fearless creativity.

🎸 Funk rock meets psychedelic satire
🥁 Slamming drums and thick groove layers
📜 Lyrics that defy logic, grammar, and expectation (on purpose)
🎙️ Epic male vocals polished to glorious absurdity
🚀 Stream-of-consciousness storytelling with poetic chaos

Stream. Subscribe. Touch your self-esteem.
Audio Mynd is here to weird things up—in the best way possible.

http://audiomynd.com



Keywords
musicrockguitarpopnew musicbasslyricsjam banddrumsprogressive rockfunk rockfunkai music
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy