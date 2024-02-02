I own a musket for home defense, since that's what the founding fathers intended - version 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
## GENERAL INFO
I re-uploaded this again yesterday, and the quality was terrible here. So After some chat with the support, I'm re-uploading it again. Anyways, this is version 2. The original was uploaded on December 9th 2021. I deleted the original because it had some spots I hated, and I changed my website name. If you want to know more about this video, like how it was made, etc read the detail here: https://CipherSanctum.com/blog/73/i-own-musket-home-defense-what-founding-fathers-intended/
## MY WEBSITE
HOME PAGE - https://www.CipherSanctum.com/
BLOG RSS FEED - https://www.CipherSanctum.com/blog/feed/rss2/
BLOG ATOM FEED - https://www.CipherSanctum.com/blog/feed/atom1/
NOTE: I put other things on the blog that are not anywhere else
## SOCIAL MEDIAS
GAB - https://gab.com/CipherSanctumDotCom
GITHUB - https://github.com/CipherSanctum
LinkedIn (don’t really use, better off emailing me) - https://www.linkedin.com/in/ciphersanctum/
## VIDEO SITES
BRIGHTEON - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ciphersanctum
BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ciphersanctum/
ODYSEE / LBRY - https://odysee.com/@CipherSanctum:2
RUMBLE - https://rumble.com/c/c-644157
## GIBS ME SHMEKELS??
***Bitcoin shmekels***
Bitcoin (BTC) – bc1qlas47vppph0xvfyc9u8gz6d8czd32gluavq3ts
BitcoinCash (BCH) – qp3vrzmadnh7metgj893ctqnlp8cpfh4cclph4mfy9
BitcoinCash (BCH – legacy) – 1A1B5XwxWnZUNY6skcV97H9cgT7sDSEFGW
***Ethereum network shmekels***
Ethereum (ETH) – 0x30C4D44946D3610508A4cEbc124F94e617eeCda2
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) - same
Gemini Dollar (GUSD) – same
USDCoin (USDC) – same
BasicAttentionToken (BAT) – same
Paxos Dollar (USDP) – same
Dai (DAI) – same
Binance USD (BUSD) – same
***Other shmekels***
Litecoin (LTC) – LYHe9pcTRCE49VWR9dg52F167ocqpxgY6q
Ripple (XRP) – r4vSb7ViYoZy1smm49Ndc4qm71CfNt6SBM
Polkadot (DOT) – 1GwPecwfT2FQ4afFdvf2mJEe1fPTQgdrsh81rG9MmUCEoyF
Cardano (ADA) – addr1q9mglulpz9380r2l6dl6jdv3awc2ezjupwk96k8yr4tkhlnk3le7zytzw7x4l5ml4y6er6as4j99czavt4vwg82hd0lqs4fv2c
***Privacy shmekels***
Monero (XMR) - 44JMVrHgvwqMVvup2HTk4D4xcAeo5uJrqC6SortudQnC7PoVss6VY3f7fBaMvFpZ7L5Sxr4mUt3gxNVLAd9zV53qK6Nm9NE
Dash (DASH) - XviA8t6kaLfqRtPjMvucp4nbiXQB7bWe5b
Zcash (ZEC) – t1WSJzn6SjNBm9FE4QZS5H6ziu95f5u52cM
***I swear I’m a real shmekel***
ShitCoin (SHT, on ETH network) – 0x30C4D44946D3610508A4cEbc124F94e617eeCda2
Dogecoin (DOGE) – DPKKdjfRceeAiWrpw1pZ6XrYfGzeDLh2AK