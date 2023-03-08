BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Control Your Ego for Self Defense
350 views • 03/08/2023

Learn Self Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this video, we explain how to control your ego for self defense.

When you’re confronted by an angry individual or someone cursing at you, it’s good to keep your ego in check. You don’t want to fight for a silly reason. On the contrary, you want to use your verbal defense skills to defuse the situation.

Always try to avoid fighting when you can.

Here’s more powerful content on verbal defense:

Verbal Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/verbal-defense/

Learn more on this topic here:

https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-control-your-ego-in-a-fight/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com

self defenselearn self defenseself defense trainingself defense conceptshow to control your ego for self defensecontrol your ego in a fightverbal defensehow to use verbal defenseverbal self defenseself defense principleshow to learn self defense
