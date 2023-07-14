Rogue Ways 1.30 - Brandt Brown!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life is a byzantine array of mazes and signals, random paths and coded tracks.
While many find their most sane and content moments fall along the NPC routes
of the most popular form of conformity that offers the least resistance,
others burn with a need to keep probing further, wandering farther, and
peeling away each layer to find out what else might be waiting, right beneath
our fingertips. And, sometimes, those people’s journeys lead us to places we
would least expect! Here to remind us of the profound hidden within the
profane, I am honored to welcome to Rogue Ways my brother, my lifelong friend,
and one of my best teachers, Brandt Brown! Brandt, thank you so much for being
