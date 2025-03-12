Funeral of the Martyred Child, Rimas Amouri

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The family of the martyred child, Rimas Amouri, from Jenin camp, who was killed by a Zionist sniper in her home in the Al-Jabriyat neighborhood, bid farewell to her. The occupation prevented her family from holding a proper funeral ceremony, and the number was limited to her relatives.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 22/02/2025
